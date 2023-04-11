“India likely to receive 96% of the south west monsoon from June to September and farmers need not worry about deficient rainfall”- Dr M. Ravichandran

Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences, Dr M. Ravichandran told the media today that the country as a whole is likely to receive 96% of the south west monsoon from June to September and farmers need not worry about deficient rainfall.



Briefing the media about the summary of the 2023 Southwest Monsoon Season Rainfall, he said there will be 96% of the Long Period Average (LPA) with a model error of ± 5% (Normal). He added the Long Period Average (LPA) with a model error of ± 5% (Normal).



Dr. Ravichandran said, the forecast is based on both dynamical and statistical models, and it suggests that quantitatively, the monsoon seasonal rainfall is likely to be 96% of the Long Period Average (LPA) with a model error of ± 5%. The LPA of the seasonal rainfall over the country as a whole based on data of 1971-2020 is 87 cm.



The five category probability forecasts for the Seasonal (June to September) rainfall over the country as a whole are given below, which suggests the higher probability for monsoon seasonal rainfall to be normal.



