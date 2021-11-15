India is celebrating the first Janjatiya Gourav Diwas in true sense today after independence: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Bhopal: Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has said that today India is celebrating its first Janjatiya Gourav Diwas in the true sense. It is for the first time after independence that such a large-scale event is being organized by the Madhya Pradesh government to glorify and honor tribal art, culture, and contribution to the freedom struggle. For this, Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan deserves congratulations.

The Government of India has also decided to celebrate Janjatiya Gourav Diwas on November 15 every year like Gandhi-Patel-Ambedkar Jayanti all over the country to make the contribution of tribal society reach the masses. Today, the Shivraj government is starting many schemes for the welfare of tribal people, which is a matter of great joy, the Prime Minister said.

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi attended the Janjatiya Gourav Diwas organized at Jamboree Maidan in Bhopal today. He launched various schemes of tribal welfare on this occasion. While launching the “Ration Aapke Gram” scheme, he handed over the keys of ration vehicles to Shri Anil of Dindori and Shri Laxminarayan of Mandla. Launching the Sickle Cell Disease Eradication Mission, the Prime Minister presented genetic counselling cards to Sushri Hasheela of Jhabua, Sushri Seena Dudve of Alirajpur and Shri Manish Singh Sikarwar of Jhabua.

Short films were screened in front of Prime Minister Shri Modi on Ration Aapke Gram Yojana, Madhya Pradesh Sickle Cell Mission and vaccination achievement in the state and tribal dominated village Narsinghrunda district Jhabua, which has achieved cent percent Covid-19 vaccination. Prime Minister Shri Modi also performed virtual Bhoomi Pujan of 50 Eklavya Adarsh Residential Schools. Prime Minister Shri Modi also dedicated Eklavya Model Residential School at Bajna in Ratlam district. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Bhai Modi greeted the public from the stage. He offered flowers to Lord Birsa Munda’s picture on his birth anniversary.

In the programme, Madhya Pradesh’s Governor Shri Mangubhai Patel handed over appointment letters to Vivek Kumar Bharia and Sushri Pinky Sahariya, secondary teachers appointed for special backward tribal areas. Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan handed over an appointment letter to Shri Ravi Shankar Bhimseni Bharia.

Prime Minister Shri Modi said the tribal community in Madhya Pradesh has set a good example before the educated class by getting both the vaccines against corona. They have played an important role in saving the country. He appreciated 100% corona vaccination in Narsinghrunda village of Jhabua district of Madhya Pradesh.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that organizing Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas is part of a campaign to transform the lives of the tribal people. This is a resolution taken by the government for the welfare, honor, and pride of the tribal people, he said.

Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that Prime Minister Shri Modi has given us a lifeline in the form of an indigenously made vaccine. The whole world has appreciated it. From food to education to employment, the Prime Minister has ensured that every need of each person is fully met. He brought down the prices of diesel and petrol significantly. The cost of DAP fertilizer has also been reduced. No one sleeps hungry under Modi Ji’s regime. He distributed free ration during the Corona period. Under the PM Awas Yojana, housing is being made available for all. We have done the work of providing free land to the poor for housing by implementing the Mukhyamantri Awasiya Bhu-Adhikar Yojana in the state. More than 2.5 crore Ayushman cards have been made in the state.

Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi is the biggest messiah of the poor and the tribal people. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that during the first and second wave of Covid-19, Prime Minister Shri Modi provided a free ration of ₹ 9,857 crore to the poor and tribal brothers and sisters of the state.