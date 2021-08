New Delhi: India has reported 37,593 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours with Kerala as the epicentre with over 24 thousand Covid cases. India reports 37,593 new COVID19 cases, 34,169 recoveries and 648 deaths in the last 24 hrs, as per Health Ministry.

Total cases: 3,25,12,366

Total recoveries: 3,17,54,281

Active cases: 3,22,327

Death toll: 4,35,758

Total vaccinated: 59,55,04,593 (61,90,930 in last 24 hrs)