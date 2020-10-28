India continues to be among the countries with lowest per million cases & per million deaths, and very high testing

New Delhi: With focussed strategy and proactive as well as calibrated measures of the Union Government along with the States and UTs, India has sustained its global position of being the country with one of the lowest cases per million population and deaths per million population.

While the global figure for cases/million is 5,552, India is recording 5,790. USA, Brazil, France, UK, Russia, and South Africa are reporting much higher numbers.

The deaths per million populations in India are 87, substantially lower than the world average of 148. India’s targeted strategies in COVID-19 management and the proactive as well as calibrated public health response over the last several months have resulted in encouraging outcomes.

In the matter of total tests conducted, India is one of the topmost countries. With 10,66,786 tests in the last 24 hours, the cumulative number of tests conducted has crossed 10.5 Cr (10,54,87,680).

Widespread and comprehensive testing on a sustained basis have aided the early identification and timely effective treatment which has resulted in higher recoveries and lower fatality rate. India’s Case Fatality Rate presently is 1.50%.

India continues to report a trend of steadily decreasing active cases. Presently the active cases comprise merely 7.64% of the total positive cases of the country standing at 6,10,803. The total recovered cases are 72,59,509.

43,893 new cases have been registered in the last 24 hours in the country whereas the new recovered cases stand at 58,439. 77% of the new recovered cases are in 10 States/UTs.

Maharashtra, Karnataka and Kerala contribute more than 7,000 to the single day recoveries.

79% of new confirmed cases are from 10 States and UTs. Kerala has overtaken Maharashtra with the highest number of new reported cases. Both are still contributing more than 5,000 new cases. The States which are reporting spurt in cases are Delhi, West Bengal, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

508 case fatalities have been reported in the past 24 hours. Of these, nearly 79% are concentrated in ten States/UTs.

Maharashtra has contributed the maximum to the new fatalities with 115 deaths.

