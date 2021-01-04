India continues its streak of low daily new cases with 16,504 positives recorded in the last 24 hours

New Delhi: With a sustained, pro-active and calibrated approach, the daily new cases in India are on a sustained decline. 16,504 new cases were added to the national tally in the last 24 hours.

The decline in daily cases has ensured a consistent fall in the Active Caseload. India’s active caseload has fallen to 2,43,953 today. The share of Active Cases in the total Positive Cases has further compressed to merely 2.36% of the cumulative caseload.

A net decline of 3,267cases has been recorded in the total active cases in last 24 hours.

India’s total cumulative tests have crossed 17.5 Cr (17,56,35,761). 7,35,978 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

India’s testing infrastructure has seen a significant boost with 2,299 labs across the country.

One crore tests were conducted in the last 11 days. Higher testing has led to further decline in the cumulative positivity rate (5.89%).

With the rising recoveries and decline in daily new cases, India’s cumulative recoveries are moving closer to 1 Crore. The total recovered cases are nearing 99.5 lakhs (99,46,867) today which translates to a Recovery Rate of 96.19%.

19,557cases have recovered in the last 24 hours.

76.76% of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 States/UTs.

Kerala has reported the maximum number of single day recoveries with 4,668 recoveries. Maharashtra follows with 2,064 new recoveries. West Bengal recorded another 1,432 daily recoveries.

83.90% of the new cases are concentrated in 10 States and UTs.

Kerala reported the maximum daily new cases numbering 4,600 in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra recorded 3,282 new cases while West Bengal reported 896 new cases yesterday.

Ten States/UTs account for 77.57% of the 214 case fatalities reported in the past 24 hours.

16.35% of new fatalities reported are from Maharashtra which reported 35 deaths. West Bengal and Kerala follow with 26 and 25 new deaths, respectively.

