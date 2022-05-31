INDEX OF EIGHT CORE INDUSTRIES FOR APRIL, 2022 UP BY 8.4 PERCENT OVER LAST YEAR

New Delhi: The combined Index of Eight Core Industries stood at 143.2 in April 2022, which is an increased of 8.4 per cent (provisional) as compared to the Index of April 2021. The production of Coal, Electricity, Refinery Products, Fertilizers, Cement and Natural Gas industries increased in April 2022 over the corresponding period of last year.

The Office of Economic Adviser, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has released Index of Eight Core Industries (ICI) for the Month of April, 2022. ICI measures combined and individual performance of production in selected eight core industries viz. Coal, Crude Oil, Natural Gas, Refinery Products, Fertilizers, Steel, Cement and Electricity. The Eight Core Industries comprise 40.27 percent of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP). Details of yearly and monthly indices and growth rates are provided at Annex I & II respectively.

Final growth rate of Index of Eight Core Industries for January 2022 is revised to 4.0% from its provisional level 3.7%. The growth rate of ICI during April-March 2021-22 was 10.4% (P) as compared to the corresponding period of last FY.

The summary of the Index of Eight Core Industries is given below:

Coal –Coal production (weight: 10.33 per cent) increased by 28.8 per cent in April, 2022 over April, 2021. Its cumulative index increased by 8.5per cent during April to March, 2021-22 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Crude Oil–Crude Oil production (weight: 8.98 per cent) declined by 0.9 per cent in April, 2022 over April, 2021. Its cumulative index declined by 2.6 per cent during April to March, 2021-22over the corresponding period of previous year.

Natural Gas – Natural Gas production (weight: 6.88 per cent) increased by 6.4 per cent in April, 2022 over April, 2021. Its cumulative index increased by 19.2 per cent during April to March, 2021-22 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Petroleum Refinery Products–Petroleum Refinery production (weight: 28.04 per cent) increased by 9.2 per cent in April, 2022 over April, 2021. Its cumulative index increased by 8.9 per cent during April to March, 2021-22over the corresponding period of previous year.

Fertilizers –Fertilizers production (weight: 2.63 per cent) increased by8.7 per cent in April, 2022 over April, 2021. Its cumulative index increased by 0.7 per cent during April to March, 2021-22 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Steel –Steel production (weight: 17.92 per cent) declined by 0.7 per cent in April, 2022 over April, 2021. Its cumulative index increased by 17.1 per cent during April to March, 2021-22 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Cement –Cement production (weight: 5.37 per cent) increased by 8.0 per cent in April, 2022 over April, 2021. Its cumulative index increased by 20.8 per cent during April to March, 2021-22 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Electricity –Electricity generation (weight: 19.85 per cent) increased by 10.7per cent in April, 2022 over April, 2021. Its cumulative index increased by 8.0 per cent during April to March, 2021-22 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Note 1: Data for February, 2022, March, 2022 and April, 2022 are provisional. Index numbers of Core Industries are revised/finalized as per updated data from source agencies.

Note 2: Since April, 2014, Electricity generation data from Renewable sources are also included.

Note 3: The industry-wise weights indicated above are individual industry weight derived from IIP and blown up on pro rata basis to a combined weight of ICI equal to 100.

Note 4: Since March 2019, a new steel product called Hot Rolled Pickled and Oiled (HRPO) under the item ‘Cold Rolled (CR) coils’ within the production of finished steel has also been included.

Note 5: Release of the index for May,2022 will be on Thursday30th June, 2022.

Annex I

Performance of Eight Core Industries

Yearly Index & Growth Rate

Base Year: 2011-12=100

Index

Sector

Weight

2012-13

2013-14

2014-15

2015-16

2016-17

2017-18

2018-19

2019-20

2020-21

Apr-Mar 2021-22*

Coal

10.3335

103.2

104.2

112.6

118.0

121.8

124.9

134.1

133.6

131.1

142.3

Crude Oil

8.9833

99.4

99.2

98.4

97.0

94.5

93.7

89.8

84.5

80.1

77.9

Natural Gas

6.8768

85.6

74.5

70.5

67.2

66.5

68.4

69.0

65.1

59.8

71.3

Refinery Products

28.0376

107.2

108.6

108.8

114.1

119.7

125.2

129.1

129.4

114.9

125.1

Fertilizers

2.6276

96.7

98.1

99.4

106.4

106.6

106.6

107.0

109.8

111.6

112.4

Steel

17.9166

107.9

115.8

121.7

120.2

133.1

140.5

147.7

152.6

139.4

163.2

Cement

5.3720

107.5

111.5

118.1

123.5

122.0

129.7

147.0

145.7

130.0

157.1

Electricity

19.8530

104.0

110.3

126.6

133.8

141.6

149.2

156.9

158.4

157.6

170.1

Overall Index

100.0000

103.8

106.5

111.7

115.1

120.5

125.7

131.2

131.6

123.2

136.1

*Provisional

Growth Rates (on Y-o-Y basis in per cent)

Sector

Weight

2012-13

2013-14

2014-15

2015-16

2016-17

2017-18

2018-19

2019-20

2020-21

Apr-Mar 2021-22*

Coal

10.3335

3.2

1.0

8.0

4.8

3.2

2.6

7.4

-0.4

-1.9

8.5

Crude Oil

8.9833

-0.6

-0.2

-0.9

-1.4

-2.5

-0.9

-4.1

-5.9

-5.2

-2.6

Natural Gas

6.8768

-14.4

-12.9

-5.3

-4.7

-1.0

2.9

0.8

-5.6

-8.2

19.2

Refinery Products

28.0376

7.2

1.4

0.2

4.9

4.9

4.6

3.1

0.2

-11.2

8.9

Fertilizers

2.6276

-3.3

1.5

1.3

7.0

0.2

0.03

0.3

2.7

1.7

0.7

Steel

17.9166

7.9

7.3

5.1

-1.3

10.7

5.6

5.1

3.4

-8.7

17.1

Cement

5.3720

7.5

3.7

5.9

4.6

-1.2

6.3

13.3

-0.9

-10.8

20.8

Electricity

19.8530

4.0

6.1

14.8

5.7

5.8

5.3

5.2

0.9

-0.5

8.0

Overall Growth

100.0000

3.8

2.6

4.9

3.0

4.8

4.3

4.4

0.4

-6.4

10.4

*Provisional,YoY is calculated over the corresponding financial year of previous year

Annex II

Performance of Eight Core Industries

Monthly Index & Growth Rate

Base Year: 2011-12=100

Index

Sector

Coal

Crude Oil

Natural Gas

Refinery Products

Fertilizers

Steel

Cement

Electricity

Overall Index

Weight

10.3335

8.9833

6.8768

28.0376

2.6276

17.9166

5.3720

19.8530

100.0000

Apr-21

113.5

78.5

66.7

123.4

88.3

160.0

159.0

174.0

132.0

May-21

117.1

76.8

68.7

117.7

102.5

149.4

131.1

161.9

125.4

Jun-21

112.1

78.2

70.0

113.2

116.9

153.1

148.2

169.1

127.2

Jul-21

119.2

80.3

72.8

122.2

120.1

155.2

154.3

184.7

134.7

Aug-21

118.4

79.4

73.7

115.5

117.0

161.1

148.8

188.7

134.2

Sep-21

113.8

77.0

73.3

112.7

113.6

160.5

141.1

167.9

128.0

Oct-21

140.4

79.2

76.3

127.5

122.9

167.6

161.9

167.3

137.8

Nov-21

149.2

76.6

72.2

131.9

121.4

157.4

127.3

147.9

131.8

Dec-21

164.3

79.1

72.7

134.4

121.1

169.9

168.8

162.5

141.7

Jan-22

174.8

79.1

71.4

135.8

115.2

174.5

176.4

165.6

144.8

Feb-22*

174.7

71.6

64.9

124.9

102.4

165.5

169.0

160.8

137.3

Mar-22*

210.0

79.6

72.6

142.5

107.7

183.9

198.8

191.0

158.2

Apr-22*

146.2

77.8

70.9

134.7

96.0

158.9

171.7

192.5

143.2

*Provisional

Growth Rates (on Y-o-Y basis in per cent)

Sector

Coal

Crude Oil

Natural Gas

Refinery Products

Fertilizers

Steel

Cement

Electricity

Overall Growth

Weight

10.3335

8.9833

6.8768

28.0376

2.6276

17.9166

5.3720

19.8530

100.0000

Apr-21

9.5

-2.1

25.0

30.9

3.9

494.8

606.6

38.5

62.6

May-21

7.0

-6.3

20.1

15.3

-9.6

55.1

11.7

7.5

16.4

Jun-21

7.4

-1.8

20.6

2.4

2.0

25.2

7.5

8.2

9.4

Jul-21

18.8

-3.2

19.0

6.7

0.6

9.4

21.7

11.0

9.9

Aug-21

20.6

-2.3

20.7

9.1

-3.1

6.9

36.3

16.0

12.2

Sep-21

7.8

-1.7

27.5

6.0

0.04

7.1

11.3

0.9

5.4

Oct-21

14.7

-2.2

25.8

14.4

0.04

5.9

14.6

3.2

8.7

Nov-21

8.2

-2.2

23.7

4.3

2.5

0.9

-3.6

2.1

3.2

Dec-21

5.2

-1.8

19.5

5.9

3.5

-0.6

14.2

2.9

4.1

Jan-22

8.2

-2.4

11.7

3.7

-2.0

3.8

14.1

0.9

4.0

Feb-22*

6.8

-2.2

12.5

8.8

-1.4

5.9

5.0

4.5

6.0

Mar-22*

-0.1

-3.4

7.6

6.1

15.3

5.0

9.0

6.1

4.9

Apr-22*

28.8

-0.9

6.4

9.2

8.7

-0.7

8.0

10.7

8.4

*Provisional,YoY is calculated over the corresponding month of previous year