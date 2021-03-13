Indermit Gill Appointed World Bank Vice President for Equitable Growth, Finance and Institutions

Washington: World Bank Group President David Malpass today announced the appointment of Indermit Singh Gill as Vice President for the Equitable Growth, Finance and Institutions (EFI) Global Practice Group, which supports clients in building the economic, financial and institutional foundations for inclusive and sustainable growth.

“I am delighted to have Indermit Gill return to the World Bank in this important role,” said Malpass. “Indermit brings thought leadership as well as practical experience working with country governments on some of the major issues facing countries emerging from the pandemic. These include managing debt, creating sustainable growth, reducing poverty, improving governance, delivering the economic benefits of climate action, and instituting vital social safety nets.”

Gill brings to this assignment two decades of rich operational experience at the World Bank. He held several leadership positions in the organization, including Director for Development Policy in the Office of the World Bank Chief Economist, Regional Chief Economist for Europe and Central Asia, and Poverty Sector Manager in East Asia and the Pacific. Gill is widely respected for his thought leadership, having spearheaded the influential 2009 World Development Report on Economic Geography, and he has published extensively on issues of middle-income countries, developing country debt, green and inclusive growth, managing natural resource wealth, labor markets and inequality. His pioneering work includes developing the concept of the “middle income trap” to describe how developing countries can stagnate after reaching a certain level of income.

An Indian national, Mr. Gill is currently Professor of the Practice of Public Policy and Senior Research Scholar at the Center for International & Global Studies at Duke University, where he was previously Director of the Duke Center for International Development. He also serves as a Nonresident Senior Fellow in the Global Economy and Development program at the Brookings Institution.

Gill holds a Ph.D. and A.M. in Economics from the University of Chicago, an M.A. from the Delhi School of Economics, and a B.A. in Economics from St. Stephen’s College, University of Delhi. He has taught at Duke, Georgetown University, the State University of New York at Buffalo and the University of Chicago.

This appointment is effective June 1, 2021.