IMD forecasts abatement of heatwave conditions over East India from April 22

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department has forecast abatement of heatwave conditions over East India from tomorrow. It said, there will be a wet spell over northeast India with the possibility of isolated heavy falls during the next two days and reduce significantly thereafter. In northwest India, there will be no significant change in maximum temperatures very likely during the next three days and rise by 2 to 4 degree Celsius thereafter. In Central India, there will be no significant change in maximum temperatures very likely during the next five days. The Met Department said, no significant change is likely in West India in maximum temperatures during the next two days and rise by two to three degrees Celsius thereafter.