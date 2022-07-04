IMD : cyclonic storm formed near Bangladesh and adjoining areas which now lies near South Jharkhand to trigger heavy rains in Odisha

Bhubaneswar : The Regional Meteorological Department of the Indian Meteorological Department today informed that the cyclonic storm formed near Bangladesh and adjoining areas which now lies near South Jharkhand and its adjoining areas may result into heavy rainfall in Odisha for the next five days.

According to the IMD forecast, five districts including Sambalpur, Deogarh, Sundergarh, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj have been issued an orange warning, while 14 districts have been issued yellow warnings for tomorrow.