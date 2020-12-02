IIT Bhubaneswar to Hold its 9th Annual Convocation Live by Hybrid Mode

Bhubaneswar: IIT Bhubaneswar is all set to celebrate its 9th Annual Convocation on 04th Dec, 2020, live by a hybrid mode where students participate with physical presence or by online in view of the pandemic time. Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, Hon’ble Union Minister of Education, Govt. of India will grace the occasion via online as the Chief Guest and address the Convocation. Shri Sanjay Dhotre, Hon’ble Minister of State for Education will be the Guest of Honour and Dr. Rajendra Prasad Singh, Chairman, Board of Governors (BoG), IIT Bhubaneswar will preside over. Prof R. V. Raja Kumar, Director, IIT Bhubaneswar will present the report and award the degrees to the students. The institute has evolved a very innovative method of holding the convocation in real or live form with the participation of the degree recipients and degree awarding taking place, either through physical or online presence of a student.

During the Hybrid Convocation, the Institute will confer degrees to 446 students including 35 Ph. D., 141 M. Tech., 70 M.Sc. and 200 B. Tech. It is a proud moment for the graduating students, their parents, the faculty members, staff members and the administration of the institute.

The President of India Gold Medal will be awarded to Shri Aditya Pal of the Computer Science and Engineering for the best academic performance among the entire outgoing B. Tech. batch of students.

The Director’s Gold Medal will be awarded to Shri Sanket Dey Chowdhury of the School of Infrastructure for the best academic performance among the entire outgoing M. Tech. batch of students.

The Director’s Gold Medal will also be awarded to Shri Souvick Chakraborty of the Physics, School of Basic Sciences for the best academic performance among the entire outgoing M. Sc. batch of students.

For the best academic performance in the respective Schools, the Institute Silver Medals will be awarded to Shri Aditya Pal, Shri Arvind T.K.R, Shri Abhishek Mishra, Shri Aman Singhal, Shri Manapuram Jyothi Venkata Sai Aditya and Shri Shubhajit Mondal among the outgoing B. Tech. batch of students.

For the best academic performance in the respective Schools, the Institute Silver Medals will be awarded to Shri Sanket Dey Chowdhury, Shri Dusane Ajinkya Rajendra, Shri Priyabrata Das, Shri Anoop Kumar Yadav, Shri Gaurab Bhattacharya, Ms. Khadke Leena Sanjay and Shri Debjit Rana among the outgoing M. Tech. batch of students.

For the best academic performance in the respective Schools, the Institute Silver Medals will be awarded to Shri Souvick Chakraborty, Ms. Adhaina Susan James, Shri Debabrota Mondal, Ms. Sudeshna Goswami and Shri Arkaprava Ray among the outgoing M. Sc. batch of students.

Currently the Institute has 2490 Students (B. Tech. -1174, B. Tech. & M. Tech. (Dual Degree) 418, M. Tech. -388, M.Sc.-178, Ph. D. –332) and 143 full-time faculty members and a number of adjunct faculty. In addition, the Institute has 25 officers and other supporting staff. The institute currently has 7 academic schools. It offers B. Tech., M. Tech., Dual Degree (B. Tech. + M. Tech.) and M.Sc. programs respectively.

Prof. R.V. Raja Kumar, Director, IIT Bhubaneswar addressed the press conference and shared the above information. He also said, “the convocation is a celebration of the graduation of students who earned their degrees with important learning during their peak youth hood and the institute is keen on their live participation. Therefore, the institute has come up with an innovative method of holding the convocation where a student can participate with physical presence or by online in view of the pandemic situation, and adopted it. A large percentage of students are expected to join the convocation. We are very happy that Hon’ble Minister of Education and the Minister of State have consented to grace the occasion and to address the graduating students”.

On the occasion of the event, hon’ble Siksha Mantri ji will inaugurate the Student Activity Center (SAC), Play Courts and the building of the School of Humanities, Social Sciences and Management, of the institute in the presence of the Minister of State, Chairman, Board of Governors, Director, the faculty, staff and students of the Institute. The SAC and the play courts are a major part of the grand 42 acre sports complex the institute is creating under phase-2 infrastructure with support of the Ministry of Education.

