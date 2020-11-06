IIMC Dhenkanal Condoles Prabir Kumar Pradhan’s Death

Dhenkanal: Faculty and staff members of IIMC Dhenkanal condoled the untimely death of its alumnus Prabir Kumar Pradhan, who passed away today early morning after testing positive for Covid-19. Prabir was working as a senior crime reporter with News18 Odia.

Prabir was a student of Odia Journalism 2006-07 batch at IIMC, Dhenkanal. He made a name for himself as one of the state’s leading crime reporters. He has twice been honored as the “Best Crime Reporter” of the IIMC Alumni Association at the national level for his outstanding reporting. Prabir’s sudden demise is a great loss to the state and the state’s journalism,” said IIMC faculty and staff.

The condolence meeting was attended by Regional Director Prof. Mrinal Chatterjee, Assistant Professor Jyoti Prakash Mohapatra, Section Officer Kedarnath Jena, Shubhankari Das, Badrinath Jena, Laxminarayan Mishra, Soumya Ranjan Bihara, Padmalochan Pradhan. A two-minute silence was observed in the memory of Prabir Kumar Pradhan.

