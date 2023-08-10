ICICI Bank opens a new branch at Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: ICICI Bank has set up a new branch at Raghunathpur in Bhubaneswar. This is the 28th branch of the Bank in the city. Housed at B R Complex, the branch has a Cash Recycler Machine (CRM) to offer cash deposit and withdrawal services to the customers. The machine is available round the clock.

Shri Arun Bothra, IPS, ADGP, CID CB and Managing Director of Capital Region Urban Transport inaugurated the branch.

The branch offers a comprehensive range of accounts, including savings and current accounts, trade and forex services, fixed and recurring deposits, loans- business loan, home loan, personal loan, auto loan, and gold loan– along with remittance and card services. It also provides locker facility at its premises. It operates from 9:30 am to 3:00 pm on Monday to Friday and on the first, third, and fifth Saturdays of the month.

The Bank has a network of over 180 branches and 345 ATMs in Odisha.



