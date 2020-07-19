Hyundai Motor India Announces Nationwide Hygiene Drive

New Delhi: Hyundai Motor India Ltd., country’s first smart mobility solutions provider and largest exporter since inception, today announced the commencement of Nationwide Hygiene Drive across all Hyundai workshops, with an aim to promote complete sanitization of vehicles during the COVID-19 pandemic. Customers can avail special incentives and offers on sanitization for their Hyundai cars. This 17-day Hygiene Drive will begin from 15th July and go on till 31st July’20.

Commenting on the Hyundai Hygiene Drive, Mr. Tarun Garg, Director – Sales, Marketing & Service, said, “At Hyundai, we place our customers’ safety and hygiene on top priority. The Hyundai Hygiene Drive is an initiative aimed at providing a seamless car sanitization experience for our valued customers at various touch points for their complete peace of mind. With over 1300 service outlets, HMIL is committed to provide the most comprehensive and qualitative service.”

Keeping in line with respective State regulations, all Hyundai Showrooms and Workshops are adhering to the government guidelines that promote safety and hygiene among Customers and Employees. Customers’ offers and benefits for Hyundai Hygiene Drive include:

• Free 50 points general check-up and hi-touch points sanitization

• Complete interior smoke sanitization starting at ₹ 599

• Complete interior surface sanitization starting at ₹ 999

• Exterior Dry Wash starting at ₹ 340

• Special offers on new car purchase

Hyundai service facilities can also be experienced via 360° Digital & Contact-less Service. From online service booking through Hyundai Care App, Vehicle status update via WhatsApp, Pick and Drop from home/office and online payment facility, a touch free service experience is ensured for the customers, wherever they are and whenever they want to. Hyundai has always outpaced the industry with best service initiatives and our ranking as No.1 by JD Power in Customer Service Index for 3 years consecutively is a strong testimony of that.”

