Hyundai IONIQ 5 Embarks on an 8 Wonder Exploration

Gurugram — Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL), country’s first smart mobility solutions provider and largest exporter since inception, today flagged off Hyundai IONIQ 5 from its Corporate HeadQuarters in Gurugram, Haryana, by Mr. Unsoo Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India as it sets out to explore the Wonders of India with the globally acclaimed BEV SUV.

Commenting on the 8 Wonder exploration drive, Mr. Unsoo Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “Hyundai has been leading the charge across the spectrum of Technology and Innovation at a global scale. Today, we are witnessing a seamless amalgamation of technology and architecture that has come a long way with iconic wonders standing testament to the might of Human Imagination. Hyundai has also been working tirelessly to create such an icon that will truly revolutionize the EV landscape, as an ever green engineering marvel. Today, I am glad to flag off the 8 Wonder exploration by Hyundai IONIQ 5.”

Hyundai IONIQ 5 will begin its journey from Hyundai Motor India’s corporate Head Quarters in Gurugram, Haryana and will set out on a journey to witness the Wonders of India –

Golden Temple (Punjab) Taj Mahal (Uttar Pradesh) Temples of Khajuraho (Madhya Pradesh) Ancient Ruins of Nalanda (Bihar) Konark Sun Temple (Odisha) Hampi (Karnataka) Gomteshwara Statue (Karnataka)

Hyundai IONIQ 5 will not only be setting out on an expedition to discover the 7 Wonders of India but also set a new record for the “FASTEST EV DRIVE COVERING THE 7 WONDERS OF INDIA”. Hyundai will apply to set this record with India book of records. As every journey begins with an auspicious gesture, this drive will set out with the first destination at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. The journey will take Hyundai IONIQ 5 to majestic and iconic wonders like the Taj Mahal, the Temples of Khajuraho, the ancient ruins of Nalanda, the Konark Sun Temple, the ancient city of Hampi in Karnataka and then to the Gomateshwara statue. After completing the journey covering the 7 Wonders of India, Hyundai IONIQ 5 will stand firm as the 8th Wonder of India, resting on the strength of its futuristic technology, brilliant architecture, breath taking design and world class safety.