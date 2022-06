New Delhi : Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today paid obeisance at Sri Gurudwara Sahib in Chamba. Head Granthi of Sri Gurudwara Sahib presented ‘Saropa’ to the Chief Minister.

Member of Parliament Suresh Kashyap, Deputy Speaker State Vidhan Sabha Dr. Hansraj, Chief Whip Vikram Jaryal, MLA Chamba Pawan Nayar, MLA Bharmour Jia Lal, Chairman Marketing Committee D.D. Thakur, Chairman KCCB Dr. Rajiv Bhardwaj were present on the occasion among others.