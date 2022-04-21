Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India unveils its Future Roadmap for India

New Delhi :Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) today announced its progress towards Business Transformation for Future and Alternative Mobility. Parallely, the company aims to further strengthen its Manesar (Haryana) plant as a Global Resource Factory for ‘Making in India for the world’.

Besides expanding exports footprint, HMSI is aggressively pursuing development of fuel-efficient products. As part of this, the company plans a phase-wise implementation & integration of flex-fuel technology in its product portfolio.

Entry level motorcycle category continues to have a significant share in total 2Wheelers sales in India. Leveraging this opportunity to serve the masses, HMSI will introduce a new low-end motorcycle in the commuter segment.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Atsushi Ogata – Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said, “Bringing the synergies of Honda’s global expertise with strong indigenous support, HMSI will further expand its horizons in India. A staggered implementation of flex-fuel technology and multiple EV model introduction in future will lead to an exciting journey ahead. HMSI also plans to enter low-end motorcycle segment while boosting its new fun models’ business in domestic markets. Parallely expanding its wings overseas, HMSI aims to serve more developed countries with its highest level of global quality standards”

Elaborating on the HMSI’s future roadmap, Mr. Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said, “Cherishing a relationship of trust with customers & community built over 20 years, HMSI today delights more than 5 crore Indian families. Moving further, though supply chain issues still persist and the industry facing head winds of increasing commodity & fuel prices, we anticipate a sustained market recovery on a lower base of last fiscal.”

Developing Engines of Growth for the World

Delivering smiles across 40 nations including Europe & Japan, HMSI’s products are cherished globally. Thus, expanding footprint into developed markets, HMSI aims to spearhead exports expansion by offering world-class products with its superior production technologies.

Delighting Low-end Customer Segment

Expanding its horizons further in entry level two-wheeler segment, HMSI plans to introduce a low-end motorcycle. The new offering will bring a safer & reliable daily commute for its customers.

Flex Fuel Technology & Electric Mobility

With more than a decade’s expertise in Flex fuel technology globally & over 7 million satisfied customers in Brazil market, HMSI is equipped to make a seamless Flex fuel transition for two-wheeler market in India.

HMSI also plans multiple EV model introduction in the coming years while leveraging support from Honda’s other subsidiaries in the country. At present, the company is in its feasibility-study stage for readying its EV model line-up and developing the overall eco-system in India.

Safety – A Cornerstone in HMSI’s Future Growth Story

Honda strives for zero traffic collision fatalities involving Honda motorcycles and automobiles globally by 2050. Aligned with the global vision, HMSI is expanding the scope of its safety goals including awareness as well as rider training initiatives. A strengthened focus on building safer & more reliable two-wheelers along with trained manpower for safe riding promotion will be crucial.

HMSI’s Transformed Manesar Plant- Global Resource Factory

As a future ready organisation, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India is swiftly adapting to the new normal with a 360-degree State-of-the-art turnaround of our mother factory in Manesar. Now all corporate functions at HMSI operate under one roof & one location for driving combined efficiencies across all teams & verticals. Apart from productivity, various new digital initiatives in daily operations will enhance the work-life balance of all HMSI associates.