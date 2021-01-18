Honda launches all new Grazia Sports Edition

New Delhi: Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt Ltd. today launched its advanced urban 125cc scooter in an all-new avatar, the sporty stunning genius – Grazia Sports Edition.

Talking about the new Grazia Sports Edition, Mr. Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Honda re-invented the scooter market in last 20 years which has only grown with time. Adding more excitement to the premium scooter segment, we are happy to launch the new sports edition of Grazia – the most advanced scooter in its category.”

Elaborating on this launch, Mr. Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Honda Grazia is an advanced 125cc urban scooter tailor made for those riders who prefer to make an impact reflecting their youthful & Fun Persona. The all-new Grazia Sports Edition is sure to turn heads around. As the educational institutes start opening their campus, Grazia Sports Edition will be the new choice for many looking for their personal mobility on two wheels”.

Sporty Character

The overall re-crafted looks of the Grazia with sporty color and graphics give it a strong road presence. Edgy headlamp and position lamp provide a right mix of style and technology on the front end. Resonating to the youthfulness of its trendy young customers, the all new racing stripes and red-black colored rear suspension add to the stunning look. The new Grazia logo accentuates the sportiness and stylish image. Enhancing the trendy nature of Grazia are the combination color front-arc and rear grab rail.

Stunning Genius

Grazia creates new excitement among the riders with its advanced technology and innovations. At the heart of Grazia ticks BSVI compliant 125cc PGM-FI HET (Honda Eco Technology) engine, boosted by Enhanced Smart Power (eSP). Adding new value to this, are smart features such as the Idling Stop System and Side Stand indicator with engine-cut off.

Giving stunning comfort to the rider are features like integrated pass switch, external fuel lid, and re-designed glove box. The telescopic suspension with increased ground clearance (+16mm) ensures smoother rider over rough roads. The new split LED position lamp, chiseled tail lamp, jet inspired rear winkers, split grab rail and premium black alloy wheels up the style quotient. The fully-digital meter along with multi-function switch makes Grazia Sports Edition – a Stunning Genius!

Price & colors

The new Grazia Sports Edition comes in two colors – Pearl Nightstar Black & Sports Red. Priced attractively at Rs. 82,564 (ex-showroom Gurugram, Haryana), the Grazia Sports Edition will be available at Honda two wheeler dealerships across India.

