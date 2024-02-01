Honda India Group of Companies showcase technological excellence at the inaugural Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 Show

New Delhi, February 01, 2024: Honda’s esteemed group of companies in India, comprising Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI), Honda Power Pack Energy India (HEID), Honda Cars India Limited (HCIL) & HIPP (Honda India Power Products) is proudly participating in the first-ever Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 ongoing from 1 – 3 February 2024, at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. This event, organized to showcase the latest developments in the mobility sector, serves as a platform for Honda to demonstrate its commitment to innovation & sustainability by showcasing cutting-edge technology.

The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 marks a historic moment for the Indian automotive industry, bringing together key stakeholders, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), industry leaders, and enthusiasts to explore the future of mobility. This event provides an invaluable platform for brand Honda to showcase its unwavering commitment to sustainability and road safety, aligning with the company’s global vision to realize zero traffic collision fatalities involving Honda motorcycles and automobiles globally by 2050. Honda also aims to realize carbon-neutrality for all its products and corporate activities by 2050.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI)

At the heart of the Honda stall is HMSI’s first flex-fuel powered motorcycle developed specially for the Indian market. A testament to the company’s dedication to eco-friendly & sustainable mobility solutions, it is in-line with the Indian government’s direction to explore alternate fuels while expanding the mobility eco-system. The pre-production model displayed here uses innovative “Flex Tech” Technology, allowing riders to experience a benchmark product with reduced environmental impact by utilizing a blend of gasoline and ethanol.

The flex-fuel powered motorcycle will be HMSI’s first FFV (Flex Fuel Vehicle). It will be powered by a 293.52cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine compliant with up to E85 fuel (85% ethanol & 15% gasoline). With more than a decade’s expertise in flex-fuel technology globally and over 7 million satisfied customers in Brazil, HMSI is well-equipped to make a seamless flex-fuel transition for the Indian two-wheeler market.

Honda Power Pack Energy India (HEID)

HEID showcases its new-age technology, including Honda Power Pack Exchanger e: and Honda Mobile Power Pack e:, at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024.

HEID is actively participating in the first-ever Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024, proudly presenting its mission to empower greener journeys and accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) through innovative smart mobility solutions. This initiative aligned with the Indian government’s commitment to EV adoption, highlighting HEID’s dedication to contributing towards a more sustainable and connected future.

During the expo, HEID will showcase Honda e: Swap, an innovative battery-sharing technology tailored for electric two and three-wheelers. Addressing the critical challenges faced by EVs – limited range, long charging times, and high battery costs – Honda e: Swap emerged as a groundbreaking solution to accelerate the penetration of electric vehicles in India. The service offers efficient and convenient battery swaps, reshaping the landscape of electric mobility.

Honda e: Swap has already established stations and is operational in Bengaluru (Karnataka). The company aims to extend its presence across other tier-1 locations in India in the coming fiscal year, ensuring widespread access to sustainable mobility solutions.

In addition to the battery-sharing service, HEID intends to work closely with Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) interested in integrating Honda’s advanced battery technology into their vehicles. By providing necessary technical information for interface, HEID intends to play a pivotal role in advancing sustainable transportation solutions.

Honda Cars India Limited (HCIL)

Honda Cars India is featuring its Honda City e:HEV and recently launched SUV, Honda Elevate, at the expo. The City e:HEV boasts a revolutionary self-charging, highly efficient two-motor strong hybrid system, delivering exhilarating performance while maintaining outstanding fuel efficiency. With three multi-mode drive powertrain options – EV Drive Mode, Hybrid Drive Mode, and Engine Drive Mode – the New City e:HEV underscores Honda’s commitment to bringing cutting-edge technologies to the country. Honda Elevate, the latest addition to the company’s lineup showcased at the expo, is the result of developing a product tailored to Indian customers’ requirements. Exclusively designed for the Indian market, this model considers the needs and preferences of customers.

Both showcased models come equipped with Honda’s advanced safety technology, “Honda Sensing.” This system uses a high-performance front camera with a wide-angle detection system to scan the road, alerting the driver and intervening when necessary to minimize accident risks. Signature safety features of Honda Sensing include Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS), Adaptive Cruise Control, Road Departure Mitigation (RDM), Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS), and Auto High-Beam. This aligns with the company’s global vision to realize zero traffic collision fatalities involving Honda motorcycles and automobiles globally by 2050.

HIPP (Honda India Power Products)

Honda India Power Products limited is showcasing its Li-ion Battery-powered Lawn and Garden range comprising of Robotic lawnmower, Handheld Grass trimmer, Hedge trimmer and Blower ideally suited for efficient and eco-friendly turfcare.

Bio-fuel compatible advanced Fuel Injection (FI) equipped portable inverter generator model EU70is (5.5kVA) is on display and along with EU30is (3kVA) model is increasingly being used for Drone charging applications for fertilizer spraying in Agriculture and Horticulture besides others.

HIPP is also exhibiting its eco-friendly, bio-fuel compatible advanced 4 Stroke Honda Marine model BF20 that offers a clean, reliable, and durable mobility solution for sustainable & efficient use in Indian waterways and along the coastline for coast guard & tourism purposes.

HIPP has been the leader in the power products industry for over last 38 years and has been consistently introducing innovative and environment friendly products to meet the evolving customer demands across various segments and strives to live up to its vision to “Empower People, To Do Better!”