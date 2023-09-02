Honda Cars India registers 7,880 units of domestic sales in August 2023

Mumbai : Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL), leading manufacturer of premium cars in India, registered monthly domestic sales of 7,880 units in August 2023. The export numbers for HCIL stood at 2,189 units in Aug’ 23.

Sharing thoughts on the sales performance, Mr. Yuichi Murata, Director, Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd said, “The festive demand has been strong and continues to show good momentum. The celebratory fervour which began with Onam in Southern India will extend to rest of the markets as we move towards the peak of festivities in the coming months. This is an extremely exciting phase for us and our dealerships as we gear up for the launch of the much-anticipated Honda Elevate on 4th Sept. We are confident that this promising addition to our line-up will become a strong pillar for Honda much like our bestsellers City and Amaze.”

The company had registered 7,769 in domestic sales and exported 2,356 units in August’22.