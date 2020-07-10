Home Minister Amit Shah thanked Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for dedicating Asia’s largest ‘750 MW Rewa Solar Project’ to the nation

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah thanked Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for dedicating Asia’s largest ‘750 Megawatt (MW) Rewa Solar Project’ to the nation.

In his tweet, Shri Amit Shah said, this key futuristic project reinforces Modi government’s vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

Union Home Minister also added that Rewa Solar Project reaffirms India’s commitment towards achieving the target of 175 Gigawatt (GW) installed renewable energy capacity by 2022.

The dedication of ‘750 Megawatt (MW) Rewa Solar Project’ is yet another step-in making India self-reliant in energy security in the future. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on 30th November 2015, at the 21st session of United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP-21) in Paris, France had launched the International Solar Alliance.

Related

comments