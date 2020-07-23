Home Minister Amit Shah launches Tree Plantation Campaign-2020 of the Coal Ministry

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah launched the Tree Plantation Campaign “Vriksharopan Abhiyan” of the Ministry of Coal in the presence of Union Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs, Shri Pralhad Joshi here today. During the launch event at his residence, the Union Home Minister inaugurated and laid the Foundation stone of 6 Ecoparks/ Tourism sites. The tree plantation campaign was conducted at more than 130 locations spread in 38 Districts of 10 coal/lignite bearing States through Video Conferencing. Shri Amit Shah said, “I congratulate the Coal Ministry for planting 6 Lakh trees at more than 130 locations spread in 38 Districts of 10 States.”

Speaking on the occasion, the Union Home Minister said climate change has impacted the world and only greenery is the solution to this crisis. He said our culture has emphasised that one must not exploit Nature but instead must support Nature.

“The focal mantra of Indian heritage has been that we should harness natural resources and not exploit them. We ignored this principle at our own peril, leading to depletion of Ozone layer and forming Ozone Hole, which in turn resulted in global warming and climate change. There is only one solution to this problem and one that has been mentioned in the Puranas by sages that trees are friends of mankind and only greenery can get us out of this crisis. Trees give us the life-saving Oxygen, help reduce Carbon footprint and preserve the Ozone layer,” said Shri Amit Shah.

The Union Home Minister said, “There are many tree species that can serve mankind for 100-150 years. Peepul is among the trees that gives 100% Oxygen; that is why Shri Krishna said in the Geeta that among trees he is the Peepul tree; by equating himself with the peepul tree he has enhanced the importance of the peepul tree.”

Shri Amit Shah said it is written in our scriptures:

दशकूपसमावापी, दशवापीसमोह्रदः।

दशह्रदसमोपुत्रो, दशपुत्रसमोद्रुमः।।

[Implies, a pond is equal to 10 wells, a lake equal to ten ponds; One son is worth ten lakes and one tree contributes to the preservation of Earth more than ten sons]

The Union Home Minister said the Coal sector today is not only ready to fulfill the growing demand for coal but is equally sensitive towards environmental stability. He said, under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the Government is promoting Reclamation and Afforestation in the various Coalbed regions. Shri Amit Shah said the PM has set up the District Mineral Fund with a corpus of Rs.39,000 crore for the development of the mining areas and 35,000 minor projects have been completed. He said the Coal sector is an important pillar of India’s economy and will continue to retain its significance in the times to come.

Shri Amit Shah said several initiatives have been undertaken by the Ministry of Coal towards ‘Ease of doing Business’ and Aatmanirbhar Bharat under the leadership of the Prime Minister. In pursuit of PM’s Aatmanirbhar campaign, India is moving towards reducing coal imports to zero. The Government has set an ambitious target of one billion tonnes (annual) production of coal by 2023-24.

“Coal PSUs and captive miners have also launched steps to enhance production, while an investment of Rs.1,25,000 crore is envisaged under the Infrastructure Investment Scheme during the period 2020-24 for which 534 projects have been identified,” he said.

Shri Amit Shah said the plantation campaign launched today assumes significance as the event coincides with the anniversaries of Lokmanya Balgangadhar Tilak and Chandrashekhar Azad who devoted their life to the service of the nation.

“The mantra given by Lokmanya Tilak for Independence, – “Freedom is my birthright”, inspires the youth even today. He is the spirit behind the Indian renaissance. Azad was India’s son who never bowed and his sacrifice inspired several youth to the cause of India’s freedom,” he said. Shri Amit Shah asked the Coal Ministry to name the Ecoparks and Tourism Sites in memory of Lokmanya Tilak and Chadrasekhar Azad.

The Tree Plantation Campaign was organized by the Ministry of Coal at more than 130 locations spread in 38 Districts of 10 States.

Related

comments