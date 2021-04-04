HMIL Culminates Hyundai ALCAZAR testing in Diverse Conditions

New Delhi: Hyundai culminates durability tests being conducted on its upcoming 7 Seater Premium SUV – Hyundai ALCAZAR that has been covered in a unique castle themed camouflage.

Developed to redefine benchmarks, Hyundai ALCAZAR has been tested over varying terrains such as rough roads, fast paced highways and hilly terrain. Pushed to the limits, Hyundai ALCAZAR has surpassed challenging weather conditions to ensure this fortress is built to last.

This journey explored the Performance, Drivability and Comfort of the SUV. Hyundai ALCAZAR is all set to offer its customers a truly premium travel experience.