Himachal Pradesh : Rs. 341 Crore GST collection in December, 2022

New Delhi : A spokesperson of department of State Taxes and Excise informed here today that the department has collected Rs. 341 Crore under GST in the month of December, 2022. The GST collections in the current financial year upto December, 2022 stands at Rs. 4,052 crores vis-a-vis Rs. 3172 crores during the same period of the last financial year which is 25% more than the last financial year.

He told that the handsome growth in GST collections during the current financial year is the result of strengthened enforcement alongside improved taxpayer compliances. “The department continues to focus on improvement in return filing, speedy scrutiny of returns, and timely completion of GST audits with strong enforcement measures. The department has verified 10 lakh e-way bills during road checkings conducted in the current financial year” he added.

The spokesperson said that it remains committed to improve voluntary compliances with time-bound redressal of the issues of the stakeholders under ‘Tax Haat Programmme’. “The departmental continues to focus on capacity building of tax officers in order to strengthen their knowledge base. It has trained around 450 tax officers in the last nine months”, he added.