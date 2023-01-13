Himachal Pradesh Cabinet decisions

The State Cabinet in its first meeting presided over by the Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu held here today unanimously passed a resolution thanking the people of Himachal Pradesh for reposing their faith and confidence in the policies and programs of Congress Party.

The Cabinet also expressed deep gratitude to the President All India Congress Committee Mallikarjun Kharge, senior Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi for their dynamic leadership that resulted in the spectacular victory of the Party in the recently concluded assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh.

The Cabinet also decided to adopt Election Manifesto of Congress Party as Policy Document of the Government and all concerned Ministers, Secretaries and Heads of the Departments will implement the same in letter and spirit.

The Cabinet decided to provide OPS to all the Government employees who are presently covered under the defined contributory pension scheme also referred to as NPS. This will benefit to about 1.36 lakh NPS employees in the State.

The Cabinet decided to constitute a Cabinet Sub Committee for finalizing the roadmap for implementation of the promises made by the Congress Party during the elections for creating one lakh employment opportunities in the State.

The Cabinet decided to constitute a Cabinet Sub Committee for finalizing the roadmap for implementation of the promises made by the Congress Party during the elections for granting Rs. 1500 to the women in the age group of 18 to 60 years.