Himachal CM inaugurates de-addiction and rehabilitation centre in Mandi

Shimla: Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur inaugurated the state’s first Model De-addiction and Rehabilitation Centre in Government sector with 20 bed capacity at Raghunath ka Padhar in Mandi district today.



Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister said that the State Government was committed to provide de-addiction and rehabilitation services to rescue the youth who unfortunately have become drug addicted. He said that the state government has implemented a three-pronged strategy in the state with the objective of reducing the supply and demand of drugs and reducing the damage caused due to drug abuse.



Jai Ram Thakur said that the State Government has made drug paddling a non bailable offence and the property of those involved in this crime was being confiscated. He assured that efforts would be made to further strength this centre.



Jal Shakti Minister Mahender Singh Thakur, MLAs Anil Sharma, Rakesh Jamwal, Jawahar Thakur, Vinod Kumar and Prakash Rana, Chairman Zila Parishad Pal Verma, Chairman Milkfed Nihal Chand Sharma, DC Arindam Chaudhary, SP Shalini Agnihotri, State Convenor Nasha Niwaran Board OP Sharma, CMO and other officers were present on the occasion.







