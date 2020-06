Bhubaneswar: Highest-ever COVID19 recoveries in Odisha; 237 COVID19 patients recover in Odisha in a day.Total recovered in the state 3,534.

70 from Cuttack

54 from Khurdha

20 from Jagatsinghpur

19 from Kandhamal

17 from Ganjam

9 each from Bhadrak & Mayurbhanj

8 from Keonjhar

7 each from Dhenkanal & Puri

4 each from Kendrapara and Nayagarh

2 each from Kalahandi, Malkangiri & Sambalpur

1 each from Boudh, Jharsuguda & Sundergarh

