Bhubanwswar: Odisha Records Highest Single-Day COVID19 Recoveries . Another 123 COVID19 recoveries in Odisha . Total recoveries in State surge to 1604

35 from Ganjam

22 from Cuttack

14 from Nuapada

14 from Balangir

10 from Khurda

7 from Kandhamal

5 from Koraput

4 from Kendrapara

3 each from Balasore, Dhenkanal, Nayagarh

1 each from Angul, Mayurbhanj, Sundargarh

