Heat Wave conditions are very likely in isolated pockets over Gujarat state, Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal for next 24 hours

New Delhi: According to the National Weather Forecasting Centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD):

Current Temperature Status and Warning for next 24 hours

Heat Wave and Maximum Temperatures Observed Yesterday (from 0530 hours IST of 26th April to 0530 hours IST of 27th April)

Heat Wave observed:

Yesterday, Heat Wave conditions were observed in isolated pockets over Gangetic West Bengal, coastal Odisha and Saurashtra & Kutch.

Maximum Temperatures:

Maximum Temperatures more than 40.0°C were recorded at most places over Rajasthan, East Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, West Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha; at many places over East Madhya Pradesh, Rayalaseema and Odisha and at isolated places over Madhya Maharashtra, Marathawada, Telangana and Gangetic West Bengal.

Maximum Temperature Departures as on 26-04-2021: Maximum temperatures were markedly above normal (5.1°C or more) at most places over Assam & Meghalaya; at many places over Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura and at isolated places over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim; appreciably above normal (3.1°C to 5.0°C) at a few places over Gengetic West Bengal, East Bihar, coastal Odisha, Saurashtra & Kutch and Konkan & Goa; above normal (1.6°C to 3.0°C) at many places over Uttarakhand and Gujarat Region; at a few places over Himachal Pradesh and at isolated places over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit Baltistan & Muzaffarabad, Punjab, West Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh, rest Gengetic West Bengal and South Interior Karnataka. They were below normal (-1.6°C to -3.0°C) at many places over south Coastal Andhra Pradesh; at a few places over North Interior Karnataka and Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and at isolated places over East Madhya Pradesh and near normal over rest parts of the country.

Yesterday, the highest maximum temperature of 43.3°C was reported at Rajkot (Saurashtra).

Heat Wave Warnings for Next 24 hours (From 0530 hours IST of 26th April to 0530 hours IST of 27th April):

Heat wave conditions very likely in isolated pockets over Gujarat state, Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal.

