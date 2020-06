Gandhinagar: Gujarat recorded 470 Covid-19 positive cases and 33 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 21,044 and toll to 1,313. The deaths include 27 from Ahmedabad, two from Surat and one each from Mehsana, Aravalli, Amreli and Panchmahal. The new cases include 331 from Ahmedabad, 62 from Surat and 32 from Vadodara.

