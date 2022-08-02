Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar pays tribute to martyr Vikram Batra and Saurabh Kalia

New Delhi : Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, during his two-day visit to Kangra district, today visited “Saurabh Van Vihar” Palampur and paid tribute by garlanding the statue of martyr Captain Saurabh Kalia.

On the occasion, he inaugurated the Van Mahotsav at Saurabh Van Vihar organized under the aegis of Palampur Forest Division in collaboration with District Red Cross and Inner Wheel Club by sapling a Peepal plant.

The Governor said that maximum soldiers of Himachal had made supreme sacrifices in the Kargil war to protect our boundaries. He said that we would always be proud of our martyrs. He expressed satisfaction that Saurabh Van Vihar was being developed in a better way so that the memory of the martyr remains in the minds of our future generations.

Later, the Governor visited the house of Param Vir Chakra martyr Captain Vikram Batra in Bandla and met the parents of the martyr. Martyr Vikram Batra’s father G.L. Batra shared the memories related to his son with the Governor.

Governor also visited the house of Captain Saurabh Kalia at Sughar. Martyr’s father Dr. N.K. Kalia shared the memories related to his son to the Governor. The Governor got emotional after meeting him. He went to the Saurabh Memorial Room and paid homage to the martyr.

Deputy Commissioner Nipun Jindal, Superintendent of Police Khushal Sharma and other officers of the administration were also present on the occasion.