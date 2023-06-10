Government of India constitutes Peace Committee in Manipur under the Chairpersonship of Governor, Manipur

Government of India has constituted Peace Committee in Manipur under the Chairpersonship of Governor, Manipur. The members of committee include Chief Minister, a few Ministers in the State Government, MP, MLAs and leaders from different political parties. The Committee also includes former civil servants, educationists, litterateurs, artists, social workers and representatives of different ethnic groups.



The mandate of the Committee will be to facilitate peace making process among various ethnic groups of the State, including peaceful dialogue and negotiations between conflicting parties/groups. The Committee should strengthen social cohesiveness, mutual understanding and facilitate cordial communication between various ethnic groups.



Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah had visited the state of Manipur during 29th May 2023 to 1st June 2023 and had announced constitution of Peace Committee after taking stock of the situation.