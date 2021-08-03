New Delhi : Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh today said that the Government is promoting Science and Technology (S&T) with emphasis on emerging areas and their application for the development and support to the weaker sections of society through various Schemes and Programmes being implemented by the Ministry of Science & Technology through Department of Biotechnology (DBT), Department of Science and Technology (DST), Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB) and Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR).

In a statement laid on the table of the Rajya Sabha today in reply to a question pertaining to “Mission Innovation”, the Minister said, Department of Biotechnology has supported 64 projects in last 5 years and nearly 39,000 rural, SC/ST and women population including youth have been benefitted through the implementation of the projects in agriculture and allied sectors. Ministry is also engaged in focused translational research in emerging disciplines to make the technologies affordable and accessible to the weaker sections of the society. Some of the focused emerging areas are Clean Energy, Drug Development and Diagnostics, Nanotechnology, Vaccine research and few others.

DBT has also launched a Special Program on Bioresource Technology Clusters. 9 Clusters have been established so far. It is also implementing a scientists-farmers partnership scheme named as Biotech-Krishi Innovation Science Application Network (Biotech-KISAN), Under this programme, so far 36 Biotech-KISAN Hubs have been established covering all 15 agro-climatic zones in the country. The activities of the programme have been implemented in 112 Aspirational Districts and have benefitted over 2,00,000 farmers directly or indirectly.

The Mission Innovation is a global initiative of 22 countries and the European Commission (on behalf of the European Union) catalysing investment in research, development and demonstration to make clean energy affordable, attractive and accessible for all. Mission Innovation was launched during 21st Conference of the Parties (COP 21) in November 2015, in presence of Hon’ble Prime Minister, India along with world leaders. India has played pivotal role in Mission Innovation programs, by participating in various areas of Clean Energy Innovation Challenges through collaborative projects and also supporting start-ups at their early stage of innovations.

Building on success of last five years joint efforts, India along with other MI members has also agreed to continue its commitment for phase 2.0 for another 5 years through the Missions and Platforms for translating knowledge into deployable solutions.

Funds Allocated, released and utilized under Mission Innovation during each of the last three years-

Amount in Rs. (Cr) Year Allocated Released and Utilized FY 2018-19 68.52 41.24 FY 2019-20 44.63 29.63 FY 2020-21 34.09 19.97 Total 147.26 90.85

Government has allocated funds to R&D projects under Smart Grids engaging various Indian and Foreign institutes and industries. Department of Science & Technology is supporting R & D Projects on Smart Grid at various National Institutes, Universities, IITs in collaboration with partnering institutes from Canada, Norway, UK, Germany, USA, Australia, Italy. Government has allocated Rs. 4.05 crores to support the projects on smart grids, also committed an amount of Rs. 18 Crore for India-Sweden Collaborative Industrial Research & Development Programme 2020 on Smart Grids. A total of eleven projects have been supported for R&D on Smart Grid.