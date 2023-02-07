Government formulates several steps to promote renewable energy in the country;Total of 174.53 GW capacity from non-fossil fuel based energy resources installed:

In line with Prime Minister’s announcement at COP26, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy is working towards achieving 500 GW of installed electricity capacity from non- fossil sources by 2030.
So far, a total of 174.53 GW capacity from non-fossil fuel based energy resources has been installed in the country as on 31.12.2022, which includes 167.75 GW Renewable Energy and 6.78 GW Nuclear Power. This comes to 42.53% of total installed generation capacity in the country i.e. 410.34 GW, as on 31.12.2022.
The Government have taken several measures to promote renewable energy in the country, including, inter-alia, the following:-
- Permitting Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) up to 100 percent under the automatic route,
- Waiver of Inter State Transmission System (ISTS) charges for inter-state sale of solar and wind power for projects to be commissioned by 30th June 2025,
- Declaration of trajectory for Renewable Purchase Obligation (RPO) up to the year 2029-30,
- Setting up of Ultra Mega Renewable Energy Parks to provide land and transmission to RE developers for installation of RE projects at large scale,
- Schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan (PM-KUSUM), Solar Rooftop Phase II, 12000 MW CPSU Scheme Phase II, etc,
- Laying of new transmission lines and creating new sub-station capacity under the Green Energy Corridor Scheme for evacuation of renewable power,
- Notification of standards for deployment of solar photovoltaic system/devices,
- Setting up of Project Development Cell for attracting and facilitating investments,
- Standard Bidding Guidelines for tariff based competitive bidding process for procurement of Power from Grid Connected Solar PV and Wind Projects.
- Government has issued orders that power shall be dispatched against Letter of Credit (LC) or advance payment to ensure timely payment by distribution licensees to RE generators.
- Notification of Promoting Renewable Energy through Green Energy Open Access Rules 2022.
- Notification of “The Electricity (Late Payment Surcharge and related matters) Rules (LPS rules).
- Launch of Green Term Ahead Market (GTAM) to facilitate sale of Renewable Energy Power through exchanges.
- National Green Hydrogen Mission has been approved with an aim to make India a global hub for production, utilization and export of Green Hydrogen and its derivatives.
This information was given by R.K Singh, Union Minister for Power and New and Renewable Energy in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.