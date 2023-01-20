General Elections to Legislative Assembly of Tripura, 2023- alleged attack in Jirania, West Tripura

- Based on the representation made by office bearers of AICC dated 19.01.2023 and taking into the account various inputs received, the Election Commission of India decided to call for reports from the State of Tripura vide its letter dated 19.01.2023 on alleged attack on State-in-charge of AICC in Jirania, West Tripura.
- Chief Secretary and Director General of Police, Tripura were asked to explain as to why the situation escalated despite a sufficient number of CAPF personnel deployed in the State. The Commission conveyed its displeasure in no uncertain and strongest terms on the violent incident despite the Commission’s strict directions during visit to the state and thereafter.
- CS & DGP were directed to ensure level playing field for all political parties and to initiate strict action against partisan officers. The Commission has directed CS & DGP to take stringent action against following officers for not taking appropriate action in time:
- Suspension and immediate removal of SDPO, Jirania sub-division, West Tripura
- Immediate removal of Officer-in-charge of Rani Bazar Police Station and
- Immediate removal of Officer-in-charge of Jirania Police Station
- CS & DGP to immediately assess the threat perception to the leaders of various political parties in the State and provide security as per the threat perception without further delay.
- Chief Electoral Officer, Tripura was directed to reiterate to the District Election Officers to facilitate the permission to political parties on first-cum-first basis and popularise the SUVIDHA App for disposing off applications of political parties for meetings, rally, roadshow, etc.
- Three Special Observers have been appointed by the Commission. They have been asked to proceed to the State immediately to take stock of the situation, ensure proper deployment of CAPF, intensify enforcement measures and report back to the Commission.
- Shri Yogendra Tripathy (IAS:1985, Karnataka) an illustrious IAS officer retired as Secretary to Government of India having handled multifarious assignments both in Centre and the State.
- Shri Vivek Johri (IPS:1984, Madhya Pradesh) an acclaimed IPS officer, having served as DGP of Madhya Pradesh and extensive experience of handling Central agencies as well profound knowledge of the northeast and international security concerns.
- Shri B. Murali Kumar, an IRS officer of 1983 batch has done election duties as Special Observer in Assembly elections of Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh, 2022 and West Bengal, 2021. Seizure of more than Rs. 800 Crore was done in the last concluded Gujarat Assembly elections.
- The report from the State Government confirmed that Dr Ajoy Kumar sustained minor injuries in an unlawful rally (incident happened in the area where permission was not given by district authorities) and it is not true that he received serious injuries.