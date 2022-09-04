GEN MANOJ PANDE, CHIEF OF THE ARMY STAFF PROCEEDS ON A VISIT TO NEPAL

New Delhi : Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Manoj Pande, is scheduled to visit Nepal from 05 to 08 September 2022. This is his first visit to Nepal as COAS. During his visit, the Army Chief will call on the Right Honorable President of Nepal, the Right Honorable Prime Minister of Nepal and the Chief of the Army Staff of Nepali Army, apart from meeting with the Country’s senior military and civilian leadership where he will discuss avenues for enhancing India-Nepal defence relations.

Continuing a tradition of friendship between both armies, the Indian Army Chief will be conferred with the honorary rank of General of Nepal Army on 05 September 2022 in a ceremony at Sital Nivas, the official residence of the Right Honorable President of Nepal. The COAS is scheduled to visit Nepal Army HQ where he will pay homage to the fallen soldiers and have interactions with the senior leadership of the Nepali Army. During his visit, the COAS will also interact with the student officers and faculty of the Nepali Army Command and Staff College Shivpuri. The COAS is also scheduled to call on the Hon’ble Prime Minster of Nepal on 06 September 2022.

India – Nepal relations are historic, multifaceted and marked by common cultural and civilisational ties, apart from mutual respect and trust. India attaches highest priority to its relationship with Nepal in accordance with its ‘Neighborhood First’ and ‘Act East’ policies. This visit will provide an opportunity to take stock of the existing bilateral defence ties and strengthen cooperation in areas of mutual interest.