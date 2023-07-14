Gadar 2: Sunny Deol opens up about emotions about the first part one

Actor Sunny Deol who is all geared up for the release of ‘Gadar 2’, has opened up on the emotions that he felt while filming the most iconic ‘handpump’ scene in the first installment of the movie.



Sunny along with his co-star Ameesha Patel will be seen promoting their upcoming sequel to 2001 romantic period action drama ‘Gadar: Ek Prem Katha’, on the comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show.