G20 delegates visit the Kanheri Caves in Mumbai , Attend live classical instrumental music performance

New Delhi : The Mumbai Regional Office of Ministry of Tourism enthralled the G20 delegates with Indian Classical Music at Mumbai today. The Delegates, attending the development group meeting of G20 today, also visited the Kanheri Caves in Mumbai for excursion. On arrival, all the delegates were given a traditional welcome by Yuva Tourism Club students from Atharva College of Hotel Management and Catering Technology. During the lunch organised by Ministry of External Affairs at the Tulsi Log Huts, Sanjay Gandhi National Park , the delegates were treated with live classical instrumental music organised by India Tourism Mumbai.