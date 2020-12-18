Bhubaneswar: Four more succumb to COVID19 in Odisha in the last 24 hours. Toll mounts to 1,829.

Demise of four numbers of Covid positive patients while under treatment in hospitals.

1.A 63-year-old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, Hypothyroidism & Chronic Kidney Disease.

2.A 71-year-old male of Jagatsinghpur district.

3.A 61-year-old male of Kendrapara district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension & Parkinsonism.

4.A 60-year-old male of Puri district.

