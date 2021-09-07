‘Food Processing Week’ organized by Ministry of Food Processing Industries, under the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’

New Delhi : To commemorate 75 years of India’s independence, the Government of India is celebrating the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.’ As a part of the celebration, the Ministry of Food Processing Industries is celebrating ‘Food Processing Week’ from 6th to 12th September, 2021, under which, the Ministry is organizing various programs.

On Tuesday, 7th September, 2021, the success story of the beneficiary of the PMFME scheme, Smt. Ranju Garg of Honey Flo Organics, was published on the Ministry’s website in the ‘Aatmanirbhar Enterprises’ series.

A Workshop on ‘One District, One Product’ was organized by the Ministry of Food Processing Industries and Department of Agriculture, Lakshadweep. An amount of Rs.1.06 Crore as Seed Capital amount has been transferred to 12 District Project Management Units (DPMU) of SRLM for 311 SHG enterprises under the PMFME Scheme in the State of Chhattisgarh.

Tuesday was a historic day for the food processing industry as the Union Minister for Food Processing Industries, Shri Pashupati Kumar Paras and Minister of State for Food Processing Industries, Shri Prahlad Singh Patel, virtually inaugurated five food processing projects in states of Assam, Gujarat and Karnataka.

The total cost of these five projects is about Rs.124.44 crores, and the Ministry has given a grant of Rs.28.02 crores for these projects. These projects will also provide direct and indirect employment to about 820 people and benefit about 7700 farmers in the catchment areas.

In his address, Union Minister for Food Processing Industries, Shri Pashupati Kumar Paras said that the Central Sector Scheme – Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana was launched in 2016-17, keeping in mind the need of the food processing sector. The primary objective of this scheme is to promote cluster-based development of food processing activities. The scheme can also be seen as a comprehensive package that will create modern infrastructure with efficient supply chain management from farm to retail outlets.

He further added that providing better income for agricultural products and generating employment are amongst the government’s top priorities. The Government of India is constantly striving to make the country a flexible food economy and the world’s food factory. The government has made food processing a major-thrust area of ​​“Aatma Nirbhar Bharat.” Taking forward the commitment, five projects have been launched today in which the Ministry has been instrumental.

Delighted over the launch of the projects and congratulating all the promoters, Minister of State for the Food Processing Industries, Shri Prahlad Singh Patel said that your success would send a message and inspire others. He added that if something isn’t damaged or over-produced, and we are working towards saving it, it is not for industry or any individual, but for the nation. If the farmer gets the right price for the agricultural produce, and the processed food is exported worldwide, in that case, it will strengthen the Indian food processing sector.

The projects inaugurated are as follows-

Project Name District, State Scheme Project Cost

(in crores) Grant form the Ministry

(in crores) M/s Phoenix Frozen Anand, Gujarat Cold Chain Scheme 22.69 8.02 M/s Athos Collagen Surat, Gujarat CEFPPC 11.67 5.00 M/a Hain Future Natural Products Tumkur, Karnataka CEFPPC 36.76 5.00 M/s Graintech Foods Nalbari, Assam CEFPPC 19.32 5.00 M/a Vasant Masala Gandhinagar, Gujarat BFL 34.00 5.00