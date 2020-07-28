Food Corporation of India set new records in procurement of food grains; procured 389.76 LMT wheat and 504.91 LMT rice in the just concluded crop season

New Delhi: After successful implementation of Prime Minister Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana (PMGKAY) from April to June 2020, the Government of India extended this scheme for another 5 months from July to November 2020. About 81 crore beneficiaries covered under National Food Security Act (NFSA) and Antyodaya Ann Yojana (AAY) are being provided 5 Kgs of Rice/wheat free of cost under this scheme. The total allocation for PMGKAY II from July to November 2020 is 200.19 LMT (91.33 LMT Wheat and 109.96 LMT rice). There has been very enthusiastic response from the state governments as well as beneficiaries to this scheme. The scheme was rolled out on 08.07.20 and till 27.07.20, a quantity of 33.40 LMT food grains (13.42 LMT wheat and 19.98 LMT rice) has already been handed over to state governments across the country for further distribution to the beneficiaries, which is about 83% of the allocation for the month of July 2020.

Including the additional allocation of 200.19 LMT for PMGKAY II, the total quantity of food grains that will be distributed by Government of India to the vulnerable sections of the society during the 5 months will be about 455 LMT. Every beneficiary under NFSA and AAY shall receive 5 Kg of wheat or rice totally free of cost in addition to their regular quota of food grain at subsidized prices.

Extensive and detailed logistical planning has already been done by Food Corporation of India (FCI) to ensure that food grain stocks reach every part of the country as per the allocation over these 5 months. This is a huge challenge as it is double the normal allocation and the existing warehousing capacities and transportation systems are based on the regular allocations. However, FCI is fully geared up for the challenge and its ability to deliver in the most trying circumstances has already been demonstrated during the lockdown period when new records were set in terms of logistical operations. It will be ensured that food grains reach every corner of the country as per allocations and the stated objective of the government that no poor person will have to remain hungry for want of food will be achieved.

FCI has already wound up the procurement operations for the current season and has set new records in procurement of both wheat and rice. A total of 389.76 LMT wheat and 504.91 LMT rice has been procured in the just concluded crop season. Going by the present trend of progress of monsoon, the coming Kharif season of 2020-21 is also expected to be a good one.

