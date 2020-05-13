FM Nirmala Sitharaman to address a Press Conference today at 4 PM

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will address a Press Conference today, 13th May 2020, at 4 PM in New Delhi. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to announce details of Rs. 20 lakh crore economic package at 4 pm today
Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman will address a Press Conference today, 13th May 2020, at 4 PM in New Delhi.#EconomicPackage#AatmanirbharBharat #AatmaNirbharBharatAbhiyan #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/FmKcItA23C
— Ministry of Finance 🇮🇳 #StayHome #StaySafe (@FinMinIndia) May 13, 2020