Five International Conferences to be Organised at Central University of Odisha from 15 the March 2023

The Central University of Odisha is organizing an eleven days International Conference from 15 March to 25 March 2023 and further, two days 28-29 March 2023 on its campus at Sunabeda. The Conferences were organized by the four Language Departments of the University i.e. Hindi, Sanskrit, English & Odia under the School of Languages in four different subjects. Prof. Chakradhar Tripathi, Hon’ble Vice-Chancellor of the University will preside over the inaugural and valedictory session of five conferences.

The Department of Hindi is organizing the Conference on the topic ‘Status and Direction of Hindi on national and international horizons’ from 15 to 17 March. To assess the present situation and the future trends of the Hindi Language on the national and international arena, the Conference will feature eminent language scholars from abroad including Dr. Pustpita Awasthi, Netherlands; Dr. Micca Vita Macci, Finland; Dr. Sarita Budhu, Mauritius; Dr. Suresh Chandra Sukla, Norway; Dr. Sila Prasad, USA, Dr. Sanjeeta Verma, Nepal; Dr. Kanchana Jha, Nepal; Dr. Ajit Singh Sikand, German; Dr. Nilu Gupta, California; Dr. Bibeka Mani Tripathi, China. Prof. Jang Bahadur Pandey, Visiting Professor of Hindi is the Organizing Secretary.

The Department of Sanskrit is organizing the conference on “the Importance of Sanskrit Language in India and the World” from 18 to 19 March 2023. The eminent dignitaries attending the conference are Padma Shri Prof. Chirapat Prapandavidha, Thailand; revered Panaloka Wadingala Thero, Sri Lanka; Dr. Dharmayasa, Indonesia; Prof. Kashinath Neuopan, Nepal; Dr. Phillip, Poland. Prof. N. C. Panda, Dean, of the School of Languages is the Convener of the programme.

The Department of English Language and Literature, CUO, Koraput is organizing an International Conference on the topic – “Imagining and translating the ‘Other’: Engaging with Contemporary Indian Literature” from 20-22 March 2023. The three-day Conference will explore the entire range of genres, themes, styles and worldviews that are richly manifested in Contemporary Indian Literature. The Conference has elicited an overwhelming response. Apart from 68 paper presentations, the Conference will be enriched by three plenary Speakers to be as eminent academics, writers and translators. Two delegates from abroad, an academician Prof. Alessandro Vescovi, State University of Milan, Italy and a writer Chandrahas Choudhury Indian Writer, based in Nottingham, U.K. will be participating in the Conference and delivering plenary lectures. Mr. Sanjeet Kumar Das and Prof. Himansu S. Mohapatra will be the Convener and Director of the Conference respectively.

The Department of Odia Language and Literature, CUO, Koraput is organizing the Conference on “Pravashi Odia Sahitya” on 23 to 25 March 2023. The International resource persons include Dr. Jayshri Nanda from the UK, Dr. Sunanda Mishra Panda from Canada and Dr. Subrat Kalyan Patnaik from Saudi Arabia who will be joining the conference in virtual mode. Dr. Pradosh Kumar Swain HoD I/c., Dept. of Odia Language and Literature is the Convener of the programe. His Excellency the Governor of Chhattisgarh, Shri Biswabhusan Harichandan will grace the occasion as the Chief Guest.

Further, The Dep’t of Economics and the Department of Journalism & Mass Communication are organizing a 2 day International Conference on the topic, ‘History of Development in India: Reflections on Economic & Communication Scenario in the 75th Year of Independence’. The conference focuses on Economic Development and its various facets and the role of media in socio-economic development in India. Eminent resource persons of the conference include Shri Prabhu Chawala, Executive Editor, the New Indian Express Group; Prof. Jan Saervaes, former UNESCO Chair for Communication for Social Change; Prof. Md. Sahidullah, Chittagong University, Bangladesh and Prof. Tapas Mishra, UK. and Padma Shri Sj. Nila Madhab Panda Eminent Film Director is expected to join. Dr. Saurav Gupta, HoD I/c of J&MC and Dr. Minati Sahoo, HoD I/c, Economics are the Conveners of the programme.

Faculty, Research Scholars and Students from India and abroad will participate and present papers at the conference. A Proceedings Book with selected papers presented at the conference will be brought out after the conference.