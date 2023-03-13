The SAI20 Senior Officers’ Meeting symbioses the global cooperation and collective efforts of the G20 member countries, to ensure inclusive development and wellbeing of all, said Mr. Girish Chandra Murmu, Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) while chairing the first Supreme Audit Institution 20 meeting in Guwahati today with the themes -‘Blue Economy’ and ‘Responsible Artificial Intelligence’.

The CAG said that the world is seized of multiple challenges – the most daunting ones being sustainable development and climate change. Climate change and its impact on biodiversity, food security are emerging challenges threatening the sustainable development goals and the need for the global community to address these problems for a secure future for all.

Mr. Murmu said that for a world of inclusive and sustainable development, and prosperity, the SAI20 with its collaborative commitment to an accountable, economic, efficient and effective governance has a crucial role to play.

The CAG said that recognizing the importance of sustainability, growth and role of emerging technologies, the SAI20, have identified two themes “Blue Economy” and “Responsible Artificial Intelligence” as these areas represent the new-age opportunities and concerns.

Mr. Murmu informed that realising the importance of ecological preservation and sustainable development, the SAI India, have released a first-ever country-wide Compendium of Asset Accounts on Mineral and Energy Resources in States which has been prepared in line with the UN system of Environment and Economic Accounts.

The CAG said that the SAI20 is aimed at bringing together an ecosystem wherein SAIs are active partners in governance, promoting transparency and accountability for a Sustainable Growth of the Blue Economy and the Principles underlying Responsible and Ethical use of AI.

The SAI have an opportunity to ensure that the journey of exploring oceanic resources does not follow the same path as exploitation of land. While AI offers many opportunities, it also raises concerns related to transparency and fairness, added the CAG.

Mr. Murmu informed that Blue Economy and Artificial Intelligence are, both, emerging areas and the SAI cannot afford to ignore these prominent sectors.

SAIs here to start working on an auditing framework and granular checklists so that auditors not only have broad guidelines but also specific toolkits to audit these two sectors in a meaningful way.

The CAG opined that SAI20 to formulate tangible audit guidelines and products for all to use in auditing the Blue Economy and AI, enhancing each SAI’s contribution to governance, through audit and as a strategic partner of their governments.