First India-Japan High Level Policy Dialogue on Environment held today

New Delhi : The First India–Japan High Level Policy Dialogue was held virtually on 7th September 2021 between Mr.Bhupender Yadav, Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change of India and Mr. KOIZUMI Shinjiro, Minister of the Environment of Japan, and discussed issues on Air Pollution, Sustainable Technologies and Transports, Climate Change, Marine Litter, Fluorocarbons, COP 26, etc.

In meeting, Mr.Bhupender Yadav acknowledged the importance of Indo-Japan bilateral cooperation on environment and appreciated efforts made by Japan in bringing new technologies in India. He also highlighted the achievements made India in tackling climate change under the leadership of our Hon’ble Prime Minister.

Mr. Yadav stated that India and Japan may explore strengthening bilateral cooperation especially on circular economy and resource efficiency, low carbon technology, green hydrogen,etc.