Financial assistance of Rs.2,54,03,910 released to 78 athletes/former athletes/coaches during the period April, 2020 to January, 2022: Anurag Thakur

New Delhi : The Government is implementing the scheme of ‘Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay National Welfare Fund for Sportspersons (PDUNWFS)’ which provides for grant of suitable financial assistance to outstanding sportspersons now living in indigent condition, medical treatment, procurement of sports equipments, participation in national and international events etc. Assistance under this Fund is demand driven and financial assistance is provided to eligible players based on applications. Under this scheme, financial assistance of Rs.2,54,03,910/- has been released to 78 athletes/former athletes/coaches during the period April, 2020 to January, 2022 which also includes the sportspersons who requested to provide financial assistance for the situation reasoned due to Covid related issues.

This information was given by Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Thakur in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.