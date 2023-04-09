New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will leave for USA tonight to attend the Spring Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) – World Bank. The meeting will be attended by Finance Ministers and Central Bankers from across the world.

The meeting is scheduled to take place from Monday at IMF Headquarters in Washington DC. On the sidelines of the Spring Annual Meetings, Ms Sitharaman will have bilateral engagements with her respective counterparts from G20 countries and Heads of other delegations.

Ms Sitharaman and Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das will also jointly chair the 2nd G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors, FMCBG meeting on 12th of this month.

Around 350 delegates from G20 members, 13 invitee countries, and various international and regional organisations will participate in the meeting. They will engage in multilateral discussions centred around a broad spectrum of pressing global issues.

During the meeting, the focus will be on issues such as addressing food and energy insecurity, managing global debt vulnerabilities, strengthening Multilateral Development Banks, mobilising finance for climate action and accelerating progress on International Tax and Financial Sector issues.

The Finance Ministry said, the meeting will take stock of the progress made on outcomes envisaged under India’s G20 Finance Track agenda. The 2nd G20 FMCBG meeting will advance efforts towards the preparation of G20 India Finance Track deliverables for the 3rd G20 FMCBG meeting to be held in Gandhinagar, Gujarat in July this year.