FIFA World Cup: Argentina beat Croatia 3-0 to enter final; France to lock horns with Morocco in 2nd semi-final tonight

In the FIFA World Cup, Argentina stormed into the final after beating Croatia 3-0 in the first semi-final at Lusail Iconic Stadium in Qatar last night. Argentina captain Lionel Messi netted the first goal of the match with a successful penalty kick in the 34th minute while Julian Alvarez scored brace in 39th and 69th minutes to give his team 3-nil lead.

During the match, Messi equalled former West Germany captain Lothar Matthäus’ record for the most appearances in FIFA World Cup matches. Matthaus made 25 World Cup appearances in his career.

Messi broke Gabriel Batistuta’s record to become the highest goalscorer for his country in the history of the World Cup tournament. He has now scored five goals in the 2022 edition and is tied alongside Frenchman Kylian Mbappe in the race for the Golden Boot, awarded to the highest goalscorer of a particular World Cup tournament.

The 2nd Semi-final will be played between France and Morocco tonight at 12.30 AM Indian Time. The Final will be played on Sunday.

Now Croatia will face the loser of the second semi-final in the third-place match on Saturday.

