FICCI-Swasth partnership to drive rapid healthcare transformation

New Delhi: Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) has partnered exclusively with Swasth, a not-for-profit consortium of healthcare players aimed at promoting access to healthcare through the recently launched platform with the same name. The FICCI-Swasth partnership aims to promote knowledge sharing in the field of telemedicine and digital health. It will also focus on promoting public-private as well as private sector collaborations.

Swasth is working towards building a comprehensive healthcare solution for the masses by collaborating with relevant State and Central Government bodies as well as nodal agencies. This FICCI-Swasth partnership will enable such collaborations in a more meaningful way. Swasth App is already live with multiple offerings for COVID care which provide 360-degree health services from the safety of one’s home.

This is the first time that the healthcare industry has come together for a not-for-profit initiative of this extent, with representation from almost all the major stakeholders, and an intention of making quality healthcare available to all.

As our healthcare systems brace for appropriately responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, need for the transformation of healthcare delivery by unleashing the power of digital technologies has been felt more than ever. While we adapt to this new world, the age-old ways of delivering care through doctor-visits and paper-prescriptions would gradually become outdated. Telemedicine- including tele-radiology, tele-pathology and remote monitoring- is the solution for not just the current pandemic situation, but also for the future of healthcare delivery in India, especially for enhancing access in remote and rural regions.

The services are accessible through www.swasth.app and the IVR number 08061933193.

Dr Harsh Mahajan, Co-Chair, FICCI Healthservices Committee & Founder & Chief Radiologist Mahajan Imaging Centre said, “FICCI is supporting Swasth- which we believe will drive healthcare inclusion for the country leveraging the best of technology and healthcare. There was a huge need for a Telemedicine hub to deliver healthcare to far flung areas in the country and COVID has acted as a catalyst to get this partnership started. Swasth is an unprecedented alliance for creating a public good by all major health players and we are very proud to be partnering with them.”

Dr Nandakumar Jairam, a key member of the Project Team said, “We are proud to partner with FICCI and work towards building a healthcare solution for the country. We are looking forward to this collaboration so that we can increase our national and global reach. FICCI has worked as a change agent and revolutionized various initiatives for our country. We are positive that together we can create a solution for the wellbeing of the larger public.”

