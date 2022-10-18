Felicitation of Exemplary ATL Students and Teachers of Gujarat

Gujarat: In a first of its kind, Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog, and Department of Education, State Government of Gujarat today recognized the most innovative students of the state through an exclusive program for the Felicitation of ATL Exemplary Young Innovators in the presence of Shri Rajeev Chandrasekar, Hon’ble Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology & Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India.

Atal Innovation Mission, as part of its flagship initiative ‘Atal Tinkering Labs (ATL)’ aimed at nurturing innovation in school children has recently achieved its milestone of establishing 10,000 ATLs across the length and breadth of the country. 614 of these are set up in the state of Gujarat. Culturally endowed with a spirit of enterprise, Gujarat has been proactively inculcating innovation and entrepreneurship across the academia, through the Student Start-up and Innovation Policy (SSIP).

As part of the initiative marking the Central-State level partnership, top 75 ATL students and the top teachers of Gujarat were felicitated in an exclusive program organized at Karnavati University, Gandhinagar.

Each student innovator among top 75 will receive a grant of 20,000 rupees from the State Government of Gujarat under SSIP 2.0.

Addressing the gathering, Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Shri Rajeev Chandrashekhar stated that “The foundation of India’s Techade will be laid by young innovators. Atal Tinkering Labs are a unique initiative that is a gateway to Technology skills at the school level. NEP 2020 is the most defining reform that will shape the future of students in India. Skilling is an important part of NEP. It’s an unprecedented time to become a young Indian because of so many opportunities in Technology.”

Mission Director, Atal Innovation Mission Dr Chintan Vaishnav in his speech said “We want to make the journey of an idea smoother. Gujarat is the first state to reward ATL Students so that they take their Innovations forward. I am delighted that SSIP has taken the step to extend support for patenting in schools. In ATLs, problems come before solutions which are similar to what happens in real life. Children are now excited to find it worthy and innovate.”

The importance of supporting innovation was reiterated by Commissioner Higher Education Department Gujarat M Nagarajan said, “We need to support innovation in vernacular language. We are pleased to launch an Innovation Kit in Gujarat for all students and innovators. Innovation Clubs are a great medium to expedite Grassroot Innovation in Gujarat. We are announcing special rewards by state government of Gujarat”

The felicitation event was followed by an interactive Design Thinking Workshop in Gujarati for everyone. Senior dignitaries from state and central government were present in the event. Around 300 students, principals, teachers & Mentors of Change also attended the event.