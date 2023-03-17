Farmers play a very crucial role amidst the Laboratory, Industry and Market: Dr. N. Kalaiselvi, DG, CSIR

“Science Conclave and Agro-Tech Expo 2023” was organized during 15-16 March 2023 at Gurugram University, Haryana. This was a unique program brought the audience from different strata of the society. Scientists, academicians, students, farmers, entrepreneurs and technology developers actively participated in this science conclave. Gurugram University in collaboration with CSIR-National Institute of Science Communication & Policy Research (CSIR-NIScPR), New Delhi and the Department of Science & Technology, Haryana organized this very useful event. The Unnat Bharat Abhiyan (UBA) and Vijnana Bharati (VIBHA) came forward as the knowledge partners of this program. The aim of this program was to introduce farmers and students to CSIR technologies for livelihood generation and sustainable development in rural areas. The exhibition was officially opened by the distinguished guests to kick off the programme.

Dr. N. Kalaiselvi, DG, CSIR addressing the Science Conclave at Gurugram University

Dr. N. Kalaiselvi, Secretary, DSIR, Govt. of India & Director General, CSIR graced the inaugural session as the chief guest. Guests of honour included Dr. Kailash Chandra Sharma, Vice Chairman, Haryana State Council of Higher Education, Panchkula, Haryana; Prof. Ranjana Aggarwal, Director, CSIR-NIScPR, New Delhi; and Prof. Dinesh Kumar, Program Chairman, Vice Chancellor of Gurugram University.

While addressing the gathering, Dr. Kalaiselvi said that farmers play a very crucial role amidst the laboratory, industry and market. She put emphasis on the research and technology utility/applicability for the common man. She appreciated the organisers for roping in the farmers during the event. She added that all the CSIR labs are doing One week One Lab campaign. She motivated the students present during the event to talk to scientists of the nearby CSIR lab, shake hands with them and learn many things in science.

Prof. Dinesh Kumar, Vice Chancellor of Gurugram University, stated that this event intends to provide an enabling environment for interaction amongst interested stakeholders such as farmers and students to make their connection with science and technology. Prof. Ranjana Aggarwal, Director, CSIR-NIScPR discussed the objectives of CSIR-NIScPR and elaborated the concept and idea behind this Science Conclave & Agro-Tech Expo.

The mentor of Vijnana Bharati Dr. Shankar Rao Tatwawadi and Prof. Kailash Chandra Sharma, Vice Chairman, Haryana State Council of Higher Education, Haryana also addressed the audience.

In the Agro-Tech Expo, 8 labs of CSIR showcased their technologies and products. This expo was the main attraction for the farmers as well as students. The stalls at expo featured a range of initiatives where farmers learned about cutting-edge crop varieties, modern agricultural techniques and cutting-edge equipment developed in various CSIR labs.

Technical sessions focused on the Scientist and Farmer interaction, Rural Development & Atmanirbhar Bharat along with Science Mentalism Show, Science Cartoon Show, Special lecture on Saur Mandal Ki Sair were the centre of attraction to the audience.

Dignitaries observing the Puppet Show and stalls in the Expo area

CSIR’s popular science magazines namely ‘Science Reporter’ (English) and ‘Vigyan Pragati’ (Hindi) have brought out special issues on innovations and millet year. During the Science Conclave, DG, CSIR Dr. N. Kalaiselvi; VC, Gurugram University Prof. Dinesh Kumar; Director, CSIR-NIScPR Prof. Ranjana Aggarwal, JS, CSIR Dr. Mahendra Gupta and other guests released the March 2023 issues of both the science magazines. Editors of these magazines Shri Hasan Jawaid Khan and Dr. Manish Mohan Gore were also present on the occasion.

Release moment of CSIR’s popular science magazines Science Reporter and Vigyan Pragati

During the program, an ‘On the Spot Poster Making Competition’ on ‘Sustainable Development’ and the Science Model Exhibition on ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ for students were also organized. Puppet show was organized both the days of the Science Conclave. The puppet expert Shri Narayan Srivastava exhibited a number of puppet shows based on different stories from daily life. Audience enjoyed the puppet show a lot.

Dignitaries of the valedictory session

On 16 March, 2023 Dr. Omkar Rai, Executive Chairman, Startup Odisha and Prof. Asim Ali Khan, Director General, CCRUM, Ministry of Ayush, Govt. of India graced the valedictory session. More than a thousand scientists, academicians, farmers, and school and college students from the surrounding districts actively took part in the programme.